Systems Engineer

-
Our client is one of the leaders in document automation software, with offices in Seattle, London and Cape Town. They help businesses around the world with critical business documentation with their powerful, highly intuitive and user friendly software. Our client are looking for an Intermediate Support Consultant to join their award winning Customer Success team to ensure that their customers across all different industries get the most value possible out of their software. Our client is located in the Northern Suburbs of Cape Town.
What will I do?
- To design and administer all network infrastructure and technical aspects of company’s IT systems.
- Manage and maintain the hosted solutions in Azure and support business software products on SharePoint and Azure platforms.
- Provide 1st line IT support to business staff and 2nd line server and SharePoint support to the Product Support and Development teams.
Your average day to day will include:
Work closely with a number of teams on the following:
- Hardware: Manage all aspects of internal server hardware as well as desktops, laptops, printers, projectors, UPS, access control and standby generator.
- Azure: Manage and maintain all aspects of the Virtual Server environment in Azure. Apply patches, deploy software, upgrades and perform security scans. Manage Office integration and Federation.
- Software: Microsoft Office, Officec 365, Exchange + 365, MS Project, TFS, VSTS, WSUS.
- Sharepoint and IIS: IIS 7 + SP 2010, SP 2013 detailed in depth understanding of highly customised enterprise level installations including high availability farms with multi tenancy and Federation using ADFS.
- Microsoft SQL: Strong working knowledge of SQL server 2008 and 2012 including Al