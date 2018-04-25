Team Lead and Architect (Java) and Developers

Intermediate DeveloperThe Intermediate Developer’s role is to write software code, test, write Unit Tests, debug and analyse software programs and applications based on requirements specified by the Systems Analyst.Experience Required

3+ years’ experience in software development

2+ years’ experience in Java

1+ years’ experience in iOS desired

Grails/Groovy experience desired

Experience in web application development

Experience with relational databases

Experience with multiple operating systems (Unix, Linux Distro’s, macOS and Windows)

Experience in an Agile environment

Excellent understanding of coding methods and best practices

Able to communicate effectively with non-technical staff and with members of interdisciplinary teams

Hands-on experience developing unit test cases an advantage

Flexible and adaptable in regard to learning and understanding new technologies

Keen attention to detail

Proven analytical and problem-solving abilities

Ability to effectively prioritise and execute tasks in a high-pressure environment and tight timeframes

Experience working both independently and in a team-oriented, collaborative environment

HL7 or FHIR experience desirable

PilotFish or Mirth experience desirable

Senior Developer

The Senior Developer’s role is to write software code, test, write Unit Tests, debug and analyse software programs and applications based on requirements specified by the Systems Analyst.Experience Required5+ years’ experience in Software Development3+ years’ experience in Java1+ years iOS experience desirableGrails/groovy experience desirableExperience mentoring other developers within a teamExperience in web application developmentExperience with relational databasesExperience with multiple Operating systems (Unix, Linux, macOS and Windows)Experience in an Agile environmentProven analytical and problem-solving abilitiesExcellent understanding of coding methods and best practicesAble to communicate effectively with non-technical staff and with members of interdisciplinary teamsHands-on experience developing unit test cases an advantageExperience working both independently and, in a team-oriented, collaborative environmentHL7 or FHIR experience desirablePilotFish or Mirth experience desirableJava Technical ArchitectThe Architect should take responsibility for the overall system design of the project, including technology selection and system design. In addition the Architect must provide leadership and direction on technical aspects of the project, both to the development teams and analysis/design teams. In order to ensure that specifications are sound on a technical level close interaction with the analysis and design teams are required throughout the design phase. Once specifications enter the implementation phase the Architect has to monitor progress, provide assistance on technical issues and provide guidance to ensure best practices are applied.Experience RequiredAt least 10 years’ experience in a leadership and technical role, preferably with enterprise application exposure

8+ years’ experience in Java

1+ years iOS experience desirable

Grails/groovy experience desirable

Spring Boot experience desirable

UML (Enterprise Architect will be an advantage)

HL7 or FHIR experience desirable

PilotFish or Mirth experience desirable

Experience mentoring other developers within a team

Experience in web application development

Experience with relational databases

Experience with multiple Operating systems (Unix, Linux, macOS and Windows)

Experience in an Agile environment

Proven analytical and problem-solving abilities

Good written, oral and interpersonal skills

Excellent understanding of coding methods and best practices

Able to communicate effectively with non-technical staff and with members of interdisciplinary teams

Flexible and adaptable in regard to learning and understanding new technologies

Keen attention to detail

Ability to effectively prioritize and execute tasks in a high-pressure environment and tight timeframes

Experience working both independently and, in a team-oriented, collaborative environment

Technical Team Lead

We are looking to recruit a motivated Technical Lead for one of our Solution Delivery teams. The candidate must have a strong background in software development and experience working in cross-functional teams. This is a fantastic opportunity to join a growing software company focused on the Healthcare industry, utilizing the very latest technologies. This position requires a proven track record in a technical leadership capacity. The ideal candidate must be able to deliver solutions in an agile environment while managing resources including:3 x Software Developer,1 x Software Developer in Test (Automation)The candidate will also be responsible for leading Scrum meetings and will regularly coordinate other resources on the Delivery Team such as a Product Analyst, UX Designer and a QA Tester (Manual). This is a very exciting time for our company and we are looking for a talented candidate to fill an important role in our company. We hire for potential, so we are happy to work with candidates through our on-boarding process to ensure success in the role.Experience Required

PilotFish or Mirth experience desirable

5+ years’ experience in Software Development

3+ years’ experience in Java

1+ years’ experience as a Technical Team Lead

1+ years iOS experience desirable

1+ years’ experience in Spring Boot

Grails/groovy experience desirable

Experience mentoring other developers within a team

Experience in web application development

Experience with relational databases

Experience with multiple Operating systems (Unix, Linux, macOS and Windows)

Experience in an Agile environment

Proven analytical and problem-solving abilities

Good written, oral and interpersonal skills

Excellent understanding of coding methods and best practices

Able to communicate effectively with non-technical staff and with members of interdisciplinary teams

Hands-on experience developing unit test cases an advantage

Flexible and adaptable in regard to learning and understanding new technologies

Keen attention to detail

Ability to effectively prioritize and execute tasks in a high-pressure environment and tight timeframes

Experience working both independently and, in a team-oriented, collaborative environment

HL7 or FHIR experience desirable

