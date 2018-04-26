Application Support Analyst – GAIN INVESTMENT & ASSET MANAGEMENT SYSTEM EXP. Cape Town R400K P/A.

Excellent opportunity for an APPLICATION SUPPORT ANALYST to GAIN Investment & Asset Management experience by joining this “ONE-OF-A-KIND” Investment Management firm – YOU will be supporting their CORE INVESTMENT APPLICATION & will have a chance to gain skills in INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT / ASSET MANAGEMENT Systems and Applications, Pension & Business Systems utilised across Front- and Back-Office Trading environments.

This Application Support Analyst role is based in Cape Town (Atlantic Seaboard) and is paying R420k (p/a)

The Role:

You as the Application Support Specialist will be required to gain exceptional understanding of internal business processes in order to provide exceptional support to both business users as well as external clients relating to the administration of the INVESTMENT application. (Web-Based Application)

You will be responsible for TRAINING all business users as well as external clients (this is a big focus of the role), assisting users by resolving all system issues, performing root cause analysis for all incidents (escalating if needed), document and releasing solutions as well as supporting external users to fully utilise the applications self-service model.

The Company:

This ACCLAIMED, CUSTOMER-CENTRIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT FIRM is completely transforming the industry by offering their clients uncomplicated INVESTMENT SOLUTIONS that are straightforward and simple to implement providing them with high returns at an exceptionally low cost .

Experience Required:

– Some course/certification in Business Analysis would be preferred.

– 3 + years’ experience working in an Application Support role.

– Experience in training users & putting together training manuals.

– Experience working with payroll systems (similar to Sage) would be a massive advantage.

– Retail/E-Commerce/Investment Management industry experience will be a bonus – but you will have the chance to GAIN these skills & experience.

