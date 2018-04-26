Business Analyst – 1 year renewable contract

We are seeking an individual to play the leading role in planning, designing, documenting and executing the end-to-end testing and quality assurance of software components, as well as collaborate and align test strategies with various other software applications such as, the Single Patient Viewer and various other software applications. Within the HIV and TB research space.

You will be working with the software development team (currently team of 8) but will need l iaise with other staff that include epidemiologists, biostatisticians, mathematical modelers and public health specialists.The Business Analyst will manage the new functionality including the development of specifications for software developers and tests analysts to use in an iteratively, agile-based environment. This includes responsibility for signing off bug-free software prior to distribution, by ensuring well documented systematic step-by-step protocols for testing and approving of all new software releases. Innovative guidance on new software functionality, fielding email and telephonic support requests from sites across South Africa, and ensuring interoperability with other software applications used by the department of health will also be an objective of this key role.

Responsibilities will include:

– Advise on possible iterative improvements in new functionality

– Task analysis, elicitation and translation of system requirements

– Document identified required changes

– Ensure that all software components and code meet business requirements

– Task analysis, elicitation and translation of system requirements

– Design fluidity of user experience across modules of health

– Document identified required changes

– Advise on possible iterative improvements in new functionality

– Lead the design and specifications development of report algorithms, designing new reports to aid service management, and consolidating the reporting framework for sustainable long-term maintenance

– Planning and monitoring version progress

– Verifying developed software satisfies requirements

What should you have:

– A tertiary qualification in an appropriate field: Information Systems, Computer Science or Public Health (clinicians would be considered if they can demonstrate appropriate aptitude and ability on the software side) or

– 5 years’ experience in (Public) Health Information Systems

– 3+ years’ experience in QA Testing with good understanding of STLC

– 3+ years’ experience in deploying and implementing software in the Public Health Sector

– 3+ years’ experience in HIV and TB health systems monitoring, evaluation and reporting

– Part of a software development team and good understanding of a mature SDLC

– Relevant software testing experience in software teams

– 3+ years working with database management and design, particularly SQL server

– Experience with MS SQL Server and data access methods, SQL and extensively work done on Database Technologies (MS SQL, PostgreSQL, MySQL) – Including familiarity with Stored Procedures

– Experience working in Public Health advantageous

– Experience in testing of software in public health advantageous

– Experience working in Agile Scrum Environments and an in depth of understanding of how best to apply Agile Scrum principles in small software team environments

– Ability to do white-box testing advantageous

– Ability to do black-box testing advantageous

– Experience in the health sector would be advantageous

– Strong written and verbal communication in English

– A valid driving license and own vehicle would be advantageous

– Experience VisionProject and/or JIRA or other similar software SDLC management tools

Learn more/Apply for this position