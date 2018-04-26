DevOps Engineer

DevOps! Do you have some .Net experience and is comfortable in the DevOps environment? You will take charge of the new office in Cape Town and enjoy a very smart team with unbelievable perks. Work from home some days, flexi-time, free lunch and fully paid medical. Qualification:Matric Skills & Experience: Minimum of 2 years’ experience in developing, deploying and maintaining large SaaS solutions on the Amazon AWS and Microsoft Azure cloud platformsSolid experience of DevOpsExperience in a 24×7 environmentScripting skills, deployment, automating and maintenanceLinux and Windows operating systems Job Description:The job entails working with a broad range of AWS and Azure technologies, operating systems (Windows and Linux) and application environments (IIS, Tomcat, SQL Server, Docker and Kubernetes). You will also be responsible for the implementation of best practice Cloud Security principles. Excellent English verbal and written communication skills are a must. Let us assist you with your career. Connect with us on www.communicate.co.za and Register your CV to create a profile, view IT jobs and apply. If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database and we will connect with you with any other suitable roles or positions.We also invite you to contact us to discuss other exciting career opportunities in our niche area!For more information please call, ARETHE PRINSLOO on (contact number), quoting the Ref: CIT027299.

