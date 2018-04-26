Front End Developer

Front End Developers, residing in the southern suburbs, do not miss this opportunity! You will be working for an amazing company that value their employees. Work with an amazing and experienced team of developers. Qualification:MatricAny IT related Degree or relevant experience Skills & Experience: Minimum 2 years’ experience in Front End DevelopmentHTML5CSS3JavaScriptInvisionPhotoshopMobile / Responsive UI experienceAngularJS (beneficial) Job Description:You will be developing online applications, working in a team as well as designing. You must have a love for design and all things digital. Many benefits comes with the job. Apply to find out. My client is based in Cape Town. Let us assist you with your career. Connect with us on www.communicate.co.za and Register your CV to create a profile, view IT jobs and apply. If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database and we will connect with you with any other suitable roles or positions.We also invite you to contact us to discuss other exciting career opportunities in our niche area!For more information please call, MARISA LUDSKI on (contact number), quoting the Ref: CIT027301.

Learn more/Apply for this position