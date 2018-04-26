IT Project Coordinator

Experience & Qualifications:Degree or Diploma and the required Certification with 2 to 8 years related experience.
- Relevant accredited courses (diploma an advantage)
- 2 – 3 years experience emphasis on:
- Project Office Administration
- Project Coordination
- Communication
- Microsoft Office toolset
- Financial Administration
- Work experience in an IT Projects department will be an advantage.
- At least 2 years job-related experience in formal project support in an IT environment
- Knowledge of Financial Administration processes and tools
- Solid understanding of a project’s life cycle and a project methodology
- Strong administration skills
- Proficiency in English – written and oral communication capability
- Proficiency in using Project and office administration tools: MS Excel, email, MS PowerPoint, MS Word, Financial systems, Time capturing systems, MS Project, Portfolio Management, etc.
- Experience in using a Project management tool
Role/Responsibilities:
Leads a small (Low/medium complexity) project or ‘tasks’ of a larger project under the direct supervision of a more Senior Project Manager or the Project Delivery Manager.Project coordination
- Assists in developing and executing the communication plan and manage stakeholder expectations.
- Creates scoping plans in consultation with Senior Project Manager or Project Delivery Manager.
- Creates project schedules and budgets in consultation with Senior Project Manager or Project Delivery Manager.
- Ensures risks are identified and in consultation with Senior Project Manager, factors these into costs and schedules. Provide input into interdependency management and resource demand management.
- Works with Senior Project Manager to ensure appropriate resources are identified, allocations calculated and released for the project.
- Provides input to the project budget. Gives input to funds to be released for project execution.
- Supports the identification of procurement needs.
- Identifies project standards and approach in consultation with Senior Project Manager /PMO.
- Coordinate activities, endeavours and report status and issues.
- Ensures the team are aware of and able to work to the standards defined. Monitor and control team performance against quality plan.
- Monitors and communicates key project indicators – risks, issues, scope changes, decisions.
- Works with Senior Project Manager to ensure project status is communicated and corrective actions are identified. Works with team and stakeholder to identify and execute changes in scope and corrective
- Works with Senior Project Manager to identify and plan for transfer to operations.