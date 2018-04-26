IT Technical Specialist

Technical Specialist – Integration

Job Specification

– Development of re-usable integrations components.

– Evaluate and recommend alternative integration system solutions.

– Coach, mentor and share experience to improve competence and performance of team.

– Troubleshoot problems in all development, test, training and live environments.

– Performance tuning of IBM MQ and IBM Message Broker or IBM Integration Bus.

– Log PMR with IBM for product defects.

– Excellent team-working skills are essential.

– Excellent problem-solving skills.

– Availability/ability to work long hours in a highly pressurised environment.

Technical and Functional

– 3 year or relevant IT qualification.

– Integration knowledge and experience.

– IBM DataPower experience highly advantageous.

– 5 years development experience in IBM Message Broker or Java – other object oriented programming experience will also be considered

– Working knowledge of Eclipse and SVN

– Experience in Oracle SQL – other relational databases experience also considered

– XML, JSON, SOAP, REST experience

– Working knowledge of the below IBM Middleware products advantageous:

– IBM Integration Message Broker

– IBM MQ

– IBM MFT – Managed file transfer

– IBM Portal

– IBM DataStage

Behavioural

– You must demonstrate and ability to identify and solve complex problems through proposal of innovative solutions utilising latest techniques and technologies available.

– High performance delivery.

– Excellent communicator who listens effectively and accurately and clearly conveys information through verbal and written means.

– Passion for our brand and customers.

– Connecting with people and proactively builds and maintains constructive relationships with internal and external partners.

– Driving quality by displaying ability to clarify and reduce complex issues to simple solutions.

– Excellent planning and organising skills with the ability to work systematically and sequentially.

– Thinking strategically and commercially.

– Making insightful technical decisions.

– Personal effectiveness and the ability to work in a pressurised environment.

– Ability to anticipate and resolve problems before they occur.

