Java Developer – Century City – R720k per annum

A Cape Town based Software Company is looking for a Java Developer to create and implement applications specifications, working with Java, JEE, Git, Tomcat, Docker, Jenkins, RDBMS, working with some of the country’s greatest.

If creativity is what you crave and the idea of working in projects that is functional and would be used by yourself and that shoot the lights out. If you are looking for a fun, vibrant and fast-moving company working in a unique and dynamic culture with an “informal but serious” work ethic, THEN THIS IS FOR YOU!

Must Haves:

– BSc Computer Science/Information Systems or equivalent experience

– 5-7 Years experience in Java or JEE

– Experience with Spring and JPA/Hibernate

– Experience with infrastructure components: Application Servers, Web Servers, RDBMS

– Experience of software engineering methodologies

– Participated in full SDLC’s with a demonstrated knowledge of analysis and design for software solutions

Requirements:

– Excellent understanding of core Java, Web technologies and REST API standards.

– Good understanding of the internet, networking and common protocols

– Good knowledge of multi-threading, data structures, OOD, Design Patterns and Web services

– Able to create and has practical experience with testing, automation frameworks and techniques

– Good awareness of application performance impacts and security risks

– Able to follow and improve coding standards

– Able to identify problem areas, bad practices, impractical solutions and raise issues with the team early

– Advanced computer literacy essential

If you are passionate about a fast-paced environment, a dynamic and unique culture, passionate, and focused on developing you, then we would love to hear from you.

If you are ready to take your career to the next level, then this may be the right opportunity for you!

Reference Number for this position is DB40525 which is a permanent position based in Century City offering a salary of R720k per annum negotiable on experience.

