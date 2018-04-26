Project Manager

We are recruiting a Project Manager to join our South African business based at our offices in Cape Town. The successful applicant will be responsible for managing projects to ensure the successful launch and on-going performance of the operation by managing the overall delivery of projects in line with agreed, signed-off scope and timelines. They will liaise with the client counterpart on operational improvement projects.

Your new company

As one of South Africa’s fastest growing customer experience outsourcers, Webhelp SA is leading the way in an ever-changing world of communications. We’re always looking to bring people on board who understand the importance of leading by example, putting the customer first, and who want to join the team to deliver the best customer service in the country.

Your new role

As Project Manager you need to identify operational improvements and translate the improvement opportunities into projects and programmes, develop project plans and define project scope and governance. The Project Manager will ensure timely resolution of any issues, and if no resolution, will follow the formal escalation process also ensuring that all defined stakeholders are communicated to.

The Project Manager will also provide operational insight on impacts, risks, costs and opportunities on new concepts, initiatives and business change, using persuasive skills to ensure successful project completion and operational readiness that will deliver the best customer and agent experience for the business.

What you’ll need to succeed

For this role the Project Manager must have matric and a 3-year degree/diploma /NQF equivelant. The successful individual should have knowledge of Project Management principles and 2 – 3 years Project Management experience and knowledge of trend and data analysis. Working experience within a Contact Centre or BPO environment is preferred.

What you’ll get in return

This is an exciting opportunity to join a global organisation and, international exposure. The role will allow the successful candidate to work with a dynamic team across locations in South Africa and international geographies.

Learn more/Apply for this position