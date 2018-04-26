React Developer

A Software Development Company based in Cape Town CBD is currently looking for a skilled React Developer to join their highly skilled development team.They are looking for employees who are:

Keen to learn new skills and technologies

Able to work well under pressure.

Solutions-orientated and with a can-do attitude

Strong analytical and critical thinking skills

Ability to interact professionally with internal and external people

Short on ego and high on output

Requirements

Degree in Computer Science or other software engineering degree.

Experience working within a SCRUM environment.

Experienced in React Native / Android Native Development.

Experience in Redux, ReactJS, AngularJS, Knockout, jQuery etc.

Comfortable working in aVB .Net environment.

Experience writing unit tests for JS.

Experience with C#

Experience working in mobile web/responsive web applications.

