A Software Development Company based in Cape Town CBD is currently looking for a skilled React Developer to join their highly skilled development team.They are looking for employees who are:
- Keen to learn new skills and technologies
- Able to work well under pressure.
- Solutions-orientated and with a can-do attitude
- Strong analytical and critical thinking skills
- Ability to interact professionally with internal and external people
- Short on ego and high on output
Requirements
- Degree in Computer Science or other software engineering degree.
- Experience working within a SCRUM environment.
- Experienced in React Native / Android Native Development.
- Experience in Redux, ReactJS, AngularJS, Knockout, jQuery etc.
- Comfortable working in aVB .Net environment.
- Experience writing unit tests for JS.
- Experience with C#
- Experience working in mobile web/responsive web applications.
So if you feel that this opportunity is the next step in your career please send your CV with a Cover Letter to(email address)or contact Rozel on (contact number).
If you do not receive any feedback within 2 weeks of submitting your CV, please accept your application as unsuccessful.