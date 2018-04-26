Senior Business Analyst – Cape Town

Apr 26, 2018

Primary Functions:

Processes, Business and technical requirements

  • Analyze, design, develop test and implement business and technical requirement specifications and processes through well facilitated discussions and interviews with relevant stakeholders.
  • Document existing business processes and develop and document new business processes.
  • Continuously identify and implement incremental improvements to current processes, independent of larger project deliverables.
  • Transfer of “care, custody and control” of new processes and applications to the business owners, including user training and support.

Project management and delivery

  • Effectively plan, manage individual projects, their inter-dependencies and any risks and any other issues that may arise. This includes timeline and milestone management,
  • Compile test plans and test packs and drive the testing of newly developed or enhanced software and new releases of packaged software.
  • Liaise with relevant stakeholder management to prioritize project deliverables.
  • Support and drive the implementation of projects.

Application Support

  • Ensure operational stability of applications by providing proactive and reactive first-line support.
  • Provide first line support and root cause analysis of production issues for all applications,

Collaboration, Interaction and Stakeholder Management

  • Primary interface between finance, operations, developers and vendors for the development or implementation of business applications.
  • Effective stakeholder management – Keep management, users and role players informed of progress through effective communication and management of expectations.
  • In short: End-to-end solution development, implementation and support.

Job Requirements:

  • A university graduate with a B Com/ B Bus Sc (information systems, software development, systems/data analysis) with strong academic record
  • At least 5-9 years’ relevant work experience in a financial services environment as a business analyst.
  • A proven track-record of successful delivery as a Business Analyst, Data Analyst and / or Subject Matter Expert in data integration, system implementation, application support or reporting projects.
  • Have current, relevant experience in the use of business analysis frameworks and methodologies
  • Familiar with agile software development practices.
  • Strong communication skills including verbal, written and listening skills
  • Proven stakeholder management capability
  • A solid understanding of data modelling (metadata, content, taxonomy, navigation) and the ability to leverage same in user interfaces, reporting, etc.
  • Experience in any of the following would be advantageous:
    • Sound SQL skills and database knowledge
    • Microsoft SQL Server Business Intelligence (Integration, Analysis and Reporting Services)

Competencies required, but not limited to:

The successful candidate is able to work competently as leader and as specialist; independently or as part of a team. Core competencies include:

  • Adaptability – Maintaining effectiveness when experiencing major changes in the work environment.
    • Self-starter, quick learner, capable of setting priorities and remain efficient while multi-tasking
    • Function well under pressure and meet tight deadlines, and have the ability to work extended hours during periods of project implementation and month-end cycles.
    • Have tenacity and the ability “to get things done”
  • Ownership – Assume responsibility and accountability for the successful completion of tasks
  • Initiating action – Taking prompt action to accomplish objectives, being proactive
  • Decision Making – Ability to make balanced and sound recommendations and decisions

