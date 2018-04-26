Senior Java Developers – Pinelands – R900K per annum

A TOP RETAIL DEVELOPMENT HOUSE requires a Senior Java Developer with WARRIOR abilities that will make you run circles around your Troops! You will be working with some of the most talented software engineers, streamlining business processes and operations. GET INVOLVED in developing end-to-end custom software with the latest version of Java, Spring, Docker, Android and MongoDB … Apply today and be part of building the Architecture.

Requirements /Technology Environment:

– 7 years’ Development experience

– IT Diploma or Degree

– JavaScript including AngularJS / Hibernate

– Design, Code and implemented multiple Java based projects

– OO and Java 8 Object Oriented

– Rest Services with SOAP

– Design and draft technical architect components

Some Cool Stuff:

– Docker

– Mobile and Service enabled architectures

– Agile Development based on SAFE, SCRUM and KANBAN

– MUST HAVE open-mind approach to learning

Don’t just sit there? This unique opportunity is ideal for a Full Stack Java Developer who has quantities of passion and a real knack for crafting rock solid solutions and building new generation applications. Join a team that brings the WARRIOR out in you.

The reference number for this position is DB39373. This is a PERMANENT position based in Pinelands, offering a salary Negotiable from R900k per annum.

