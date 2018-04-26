Senior Python Developer

Do you have at least 3 years’ experience with Python and Django? Do you want to be in a very modern setting, working with a highly intelligent team of developers? My client is going international and growing very fast. Imagine going home at the end of an exciting day feeling good about changing so many people’s lives. Qualification:Matric Skills & Experience: Python, Django and Linux Software Development Job Description:You will slot in with a very passionate and smart team developing an international platform that is a big solver of unemployment and poverty. You will be involved in the complete Development Life Cycle. Code, code, code and don’t forget…Code. Let us assist you with your career. Connect with us on www.communicate.co.za and Register your CV to create a profile, view IT jobs and apply. If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database and we will connect with you with any other suitable roles or positions.We also invite you to contact us to discuss other exciting career opportunities in our niche area!For more information please call, ARETHE PRINSLOO on (contact number), quoting the Ref: CIT027300.

