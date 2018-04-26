ENVIRONMENT:
Our client a supplier of ergonomically designed office furniture based in Cape Town is looking for a SQL Developer to join their team. Candidates must have experience or knowledge of Accpac.
DUTIES:
° Extract and present current and past client information from our database segmented by month, year and main product types.
° Extract and present quotes segmented by month and main product type.
° Extract and present sales orders segmented by month and main product type.
° Extract and present online sales orders segmented by month and main product type.
° Ensure all current and potential clients are kept up to date in Mailchimp.
° Implement CRM for the sales team and ensure it is fully utilized and add reports where necessary.
° Design and develop an updated quoting program suitable for PC and tablets.
° Develop our Intranet on WordPress.
° Manage our Website via WordPress.
° Develop a picture library of products and client installations.
° Extract, consolidate and analyse data for sales and marketing purposes.