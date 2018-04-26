SQL Developer

ENVIRONMENT:

Our client a supplier of ergonomically designed office furniture based in Cape Town is looking for a SQL Developer to join their team. Candidates must have experience or knowledge of Accpac.

DUTIES:

° Extract and present current and past client information from our database segmented by month, year and main product types.

° Extract and present quotes segmented by month and main product type.

° Extract and present sales orders segmented by month and main product type.

° Extract and present online sales orders segmented by month and main product type.

° Ensure all current and potential clients are kept up to date in Mailchimp.

° Implement CRM for the sales team and ensure it is fully utilized and add reports where necessary.

° Design and develop an updated quoting program suitable for PC and tablets.

° Develop our Intranet on WordPress.

° Manage our Website via WordPress.

° Develop a picture library of products and client installations.

° Extract, consolidate and analyse data for sales and marketing purposes.

