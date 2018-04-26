Vox debuts IoT solutions

Vox is launching vertical market Internet of Things (IoT) platforms and solutions that include devices, connectivity, the apps, big data collection and analytics.

Vox has positioned itself as a network neutral platform provider and will support NB-IOT, LTE-M1, LoRa and Sigfox technologies.

Vox has initially partnered with Sqwidnet, the provider of Sigfox technology in South Africa. Sqwidnet has the lowest price point from a hardware and connectivity perspective and the technology extends to more than 42 countries.

Vox CEO Jacques du Toit explains that things could include any object embedded with electronics, software, sensors, actuators and coupled with network connectivity to collect and exchange data, communicate and control objects remotely.

“The Sigfox network is unique in that towers can transmit information over long distances – up to 90km or more in the regions from a single base station with very low emissions and a small visual impact,” he says.

The solutions Vox is bringing to market now include asset tracking, tamper alert, on-board diagnotics and a solution for the connected farmer.