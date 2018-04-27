BI Architect — Stellenbosch

BI Manager / Architect – Stellenbosch – 50CTC

My client is a leading enterprise in South Africa. They currently require an BI Manager / Architect to join their team and lead the BI Division into a new direction. This opportunity would involve implementing a new BI solution and driving the BI department away from Microsoft onto AWS.

My client requires the following skills for the role

– 7 years’ experience in Information Systems environment of which 2 years is in Information Management (Essential)

– Experience in Integration services, Data warehousing, Reporting services and Analysis services (Essential)

– Solid experience using MIS

– Architectural experience preferable

– SQL 2008/12/14

– SQL query experience

– Knowledge of MDX, Power BI, Kimball Methodology

– (SSIS, SSRS, SSAS)

Amazon Web Services

The salary is negotiable and is based on the candidates, personality and experience. The role also offers fantastic benefits and bonuses to drive success.

The role is high in demand and has already attracted a lot of interest and wants to start the interview process shortly.

