NEW OPPORTUNITY – Software Developer (.NET)

Apr 27, 2018

Full-stack Developer – Woodstock

You will be responsible for maintaining and developing backend systems and architecture within a team environment:

  • Bug fixing and maintenance
  • Source code control and management
  • Database design, analysis and optimisation
  • Developing backend to add new functionality
  • Improving functionality and taking initiative in suggesting new features
  • Liaising with other team members to consistently deliver quality to our customers and exceed their expectations

Who you’ll be:

A dynamic, driven developer with 4 – 6 years of work experience using the following technologies:

  • .NET framework 3.5 +
  • C#
  • ASP.NET MVC 5 +
  • ASP.NET WebAPI
  • Entity Framework
  • LINQ
  • MSSQL Server 2008 + (T-SQL and administration)
  • Javascript/AJAX/JQuery
  • Responsive HTML/CSS
  • Have a degree/diploma or trade qualification related to the IT field
  • TDD
  • GIT

*If you would like the opportunity to work for this rapidly expanding team, who thrive on producing cutting edge technology within a constant evolving market send your updated CV to (email address) or contact me on (contact number).

*Interviews will be taking place over the next 2 weeks.

