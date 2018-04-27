Senior BI Developer – Cape Town

MS BI Developer – Cape Town – R70k CTC

My client is a leading technology company in Cape Town. They currently require an BI consultant to join them on a variety of projects across Cape Town. This opportunity would involve working on large end to end projects with variety of clients, including IT upgrades, across financial client.

This position offers exposure to the latest technologies within the BI stack, as well as organic progression and on the job training. As the company plans to diversify, there would also be potential to gain exposure to additional markets within the next 12 months as they build their client base.

My client requires the following skills for the role

– Min 6 / 8 years’ experience in IT

– 6 years SQL Development

– 5 years SSAS / OLAP

– 5 years SSIS Development

– IT Related Degree/ Diploma

– Microsoft Certification beneficial

– Client Facing / Confident

– Exposure to client/stakeholder engagement

The salary is negotiable and is based on the candidates, personality and experience. The role also offers fantastic benefits and bonuses to drive success.

