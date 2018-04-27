Senior BI Specialist – SSRS SSIS

Senior BI Reports Developer – SSRS SSIS – Century City

My client is looking to build upon their dynamic BI department by taking on a few BI SQL report developers. My client is a leading retail firm looking for an enthusiastic individual to enhance their BI department.

They are looking for people who show initiative, are well driven and are looking to grow within a business.

Responsibilities would include:

– Developing applications and coding within MS SQL Server 2012/2014

– Creating report scripts and troubleshooting existing coding

– Be involved in design of data warehouse

– Using SSRS to automate outputs for Tableau applications

– Design and create SSRS report definitions to present the data

– Data integration using SSIS and SSRS for analysis

The ideal candidate will have:

– Strong data integration skills using SSIS and SSRS

– 5 years financial experience

– Exceptional skills in writing SQL for Microsoft SQL server,

– Dashboarding experience using SSRS

– Professional experience developing within MS SQL Server 2012 and 2014

– Experience with datawarehousing technology and methodology

– Professional Tableau experience

