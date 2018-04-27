Senior Software Developer (.NET)

Senior .NET Developer – up to R75,000 CTC

International consultancy based in Cape Town, looking for an experienced C#Developer to join their expanding team on a permanent in-house basis.

Perks:

They offer an open plan, agile work environment and work on the latest projects using the newest technologies.

Other perks such as FREE gym, FREE lunches, modern offices, location allows you to avoid traffic, flexi hours, quarterly teambuilding events, “non corporate environment”, and more is on offer for the successful candidate!

Responsibilities:

Your main focus will be on assissting with client project development and integration based at the office. The opportunity to grow within the company into a manager role exists for ambitious individuals who are keen to further progress on a professional level.

The candidate would be:

The right candidate will have a passion for coding, as well as a creative mindset. Knowledge of C#, ASP, MVC and SQL is essential. Other skills such as JavaScript, Bootstrap and React would be beneficial.

This is an opportunity not to be missed, you will be working under some of the best in the business, using the latest technologies.

If you wold like the opportunity to work with like-minded, Microsoft professionals in an environment where you can grow on a personal as well as professional level, apply now!

I have a strong relationship with this client so I’m able to arrange interviews on short notice. Send an up to date CV to (email address) or call me on (contact number) for more information on how to secure this position.

As the global leader in .NET recruitment, Nigel Frank International are the sole supplier to this client. We lead the way in .NET recruitment and deal with some of the biggest Microsoft partners throughout the industry, some of which use us exclusively to recruit high caliber candidates due to our understanding of the market.

Learn more/Apply for this position