MS Dynamics CRM Developer – Durbanville – Cape Town
My client are a market leading gold Microsoft partner based in Cape Town, they are the largest partner in South Africa to specialize in Microsoft Dynamics CRM.
They are looking for a Dynamics CRM intermediate developer that is capable of back and front end development on an MS CRM system to join their team of skilled developers.
This is a brilliant opportunity to join a team that are working on a variation of large projects stalling and upgrading to 2016 & Dynamics 365.
To be eligible for this role, you must have experience in the following:
– Microsoft CRM 2016.
– C# asp.net.
– Sql Server, Java Script.
If you are interested in learning more about the opportunity
