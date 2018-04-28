Dynamics CRM Developer – Durbanville

My client are a market leading gold Microsoft partner based in Cape Town, they are the largest partner in South Africa to specialize in Microsoft Dynamics CRM.

They are looking for a Dynamics CRM intermediate developer that is capable of back and front end development on an MS CRM system to join their team of skilled developers.

This is a brilliant opportunity to join a team that are working on a variation of large projects stalling and upgrading to 2016 & Dynamics 365.

To be eligible for this role, you must have experience in the following:

– Microsoft CRM 2016.

– C# asp.net.

– Sql Server, Java Script.

If you are interested in learning more about the opportunity give me a call on (contact number) or email Eddie on (email address)

