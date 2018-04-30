BI Developer

We are looking for a BI Developer to support our team on maintaining the production environment to ensure on-going delivery of current information to the business on time

Requirements:

– Degree/diploma

– 3-4 Years DTS experience and have worked with the new SSIS

– Advanced or expert level in SQL, writing stored procedures and general scripting

– Experience in reporting services 2005 and have developed reports

– Experience building and maintaining OLAP cubes in Analysis Services 2005 and 2008

– Experience of database design

– Qlikview experience preferred

– Test Methodologies

– Data warehousing skills

– Retail experience preferred

Responsibilities:

– Continuously identifying and improving processes and procedures to minimise negative impact to data and business reporting

– Effectively collecting and sourcing issues to ensure taht information is delivered according to user expectaions

– Accurately publishing the information

– Delivering data and information to the business in line with business priorities, according to quality standards, within the agreed time constraints and according to departmental coding practice & standards

– Understanding business data and information requirements

– Being involved in the process populating of new data within the Data Warehouse

Contact Lynette: (contact number)/ (email address)

Learn more/Apply for this position