Brace for petrol price increases

The price of petrol will increase by 40 cents per litre from 2 May.

This applies o both 95 ULP and LRP as well as 93 ULP and LRP.

Diesel 0,05% sulphur will increase by 59 cents per litre and diedeal wwith 0,005% sulphur will go up 59 cents per liter.

The wholesale price of paraffin is set to rise by 52 cents per litre, and LP gas will go up by 70 cents per litre.

Minister of Energy Jeff Radebe explains that the main reasons for the fuel price adjustments are due to:

* The contribution of the rand/US dollar exchange rate: The rand depreciated, on average, against the US dollar (from R11.85 to R11.95 per USD) during the period under review.

* The increase in the price of crude oil: The average Brent crude oil price increased from $65.71 to $70.36 per barrel during the period under review.

* Import prices of petroleum products, which increased as well.