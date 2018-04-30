Front-End Developer

We have an amazing opportunity for a Software Developer in Cape Town!We require a candidate with:• BSc Degree• 5+ years experience in both design and front-end development • Ability to apply best practise User Interface (UI) and User Experience (UX) principles to all design work • PHP development experience• Excellent understanding of and ability to code responsive web mark-up, including HTML5 and CSS3 • Adobe Creative Cloud – Fireworks, Illustrator, Dreamweaver – or similar that produce the same results • Fair understanding of server-side CSS pre-processing platforms, such as LESS and SASS Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to (email address). You can also contact Sharne’ on (contact number) or alternatively you can visit our website, www.goldmantech.co.zaShould you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

