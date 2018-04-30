Project Manager

Tired of working for a small company and want to further your automation skills with an internationally established automation-engineering firm?Qualification:BSc/BEng/BTech/NDip Electronic or Mechatronic Engineering Skills & Experience: Automation within a system integrator is highly advantageousPLC programming (Siemens, Simatic, Rockwell)HMI’s (Siemen and Allen Bradley)Line design & line controls principlesInstallations and start upDocument compilation (detailed drawing, procedure manuals, and maintenance instructions)EPLAN softwareCommissioning of machinesMin 3-5 year’s automation field experience Job Description:As an individual who will fill this role, you will be required to consult with project managers to establish the best technical solution about automation and control. Thereafter, you will need to develop functional design specifications and design of control cabinets using EPLAN as well as compiling bill of materials for procurement. Commission machines on site therefore you will be required to travel, therefore, you will be required to travel 30% internationally. The right candidate for this role is someone who is organized, autonomous and proactive who really understand plc programming within production lines First preference will be given to BEE candidate’s.Let us assist you with your career. Connect with us on www.communicate.co.za and Register your CV to create a profile, view Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electronic Engineering jobs and apply. If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database and we will connect with you with any other suitable roles or positions. We also invite you to contact us to discuss other exciting career opportunities in our niche area! For more information please call, SISIPHO BEKWA on (contact number), quoting the Ref: CTE018137

Learn more/Apply for this position