Senior Back End PHP Developer
Apr 30, 2018
ENVIRONMENT:
A driven & highly skilled Senior Back End PHP Developer is sought by a dynamic e-commerce platform to join its team on a mission to shape the face of the country’s retail online industry. The ideal candidate will be passionate about making the back-end bits tick, have 5+ years PHP experience as well as be skilled with the following tech toolset: Apache/NGINX, Linux, MySQL, HTML, CSS, JavaScript, Node, RabbitMQ, Agile/SCRUM, GIT, Server-side architectures and application frameworks like Zend/Phalcon. Any Magento and Elasticsearch 5 will be beneficial.
DUTIES:
- Help build out the capabilities of the strategically important eCommerce platform with new features, and fix bugs when they pop-up.
- Work closely with the Product Owners to develop and enhance existing systems to specification.
- Manage and maintain infrastructure (we believe in dev ops, that means you know about grep.).
REQUIREMENTS:
- PHP (5+ years’ experience), Apache/NGINX, Linux, MySQL, HTML, CSS, JavaScript, Node.
- At $HOME in a *nix environment.
- Messaging (RabbitMQ etc).
- High production websites.
- Agile/SCRUM.
- API’s and integration.
- GIT.
- Server-side architectures and application frameworks (Zend, Phalcon).
Advantageous –
- Magento and Elasticsearch 5.x will be a bonus.
ATTRIBUTES:
- A desire to make the bits in the back-end tick.
- Love finding ways to make things better, faster, stronger.
Comfortable in sticking it out in the trenches with a
