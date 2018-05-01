Azure/.NET Developer- Cape Town

Would you like the opportunity to work on one of the largest Azure projects in the whole of Africa?
I am looking for talented, high standard Full Stack .NET Dveelopers with Azure experience to join my client in Cape Town.
The main responsibilities include:
- Proactively and independently provide architectural solutions to customers
- Advise customers concerning the cloud solutions offered
- Develop a Azure banking platform from scratch
- Work in a large collborative team
- Identify and translate recent developments in the market to (new) solutions
Skills required:
- Azure knowledge
- Consultancy experience
- extensive .NET Development experience
If you’re interested in this opportunity then contact (email address)(email address)
This role is an urgent requirement, and they are already conducting interviews, therefore if you are interested please apply today.