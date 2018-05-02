Analyst

CAPE TOWN. A leader in the FMCG and Retail space is looking for young Supply Chain Analyst to join its Supply Chain Solution team. ONLY candidates with one to three years’ working experience will qualify for this role and MUST meet all the requirements as set out below. This role will offer you mentorship within Supply Chain and the opportunity for long terms growth within the company. We are looking for someone with the right attitude – someone who is willing to learn and work hardtop achieve and that has a passion for Supply Chain. Responsibilities:

Improving operational efficiencies with regards to procedures and ensure that the Supply Chain optimisation

Supply Chain data analysis and interpretation, comparative studies and data capturing

Research and analysis within the Supply Chain environment to assist in the solution development phases

Supply chain benchmarking within the entire value chain

Requirements:

Strictly BEng Degree (Industrial Engineering) or BSc Degree (Industrial Engineering) OR BCom Honours Degree (Supply Chain/Logistics)

1 – 3 years working experience with a Supply Chain Analyst / Demand Planning role

Advanced Excel

Affinity for Operations Research, Analytics and Mathematics

Simphiwe Nhlangulela (ISP)Specialist Researcher

