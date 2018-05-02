Full Stack Developer (C#, Angular)

ENVIRONMENT: A leading provider of IT Solutions in the shipping industry seeks the expertise of a highly talented Full Stack Developer with strong C# & Angular skills. The ideal candidate MUST HAVE a Degree in either Computer Science or Engineering, at least 3 years’ experience in a similar role and your tech toolset should include C#.Net, preferably Angular 2, MS SQL Server, Web Design, REST API, Azure, Winforms and Windows Services. Any experience in a position as Team Lead will prove highly beneficial. REQUIREMENTS: Qualifications – Degree in Computer Science / Engineering. Experience/Skills – Minimum of 3 years’ experience as a Full Stack Developer.

C# .NET Framework

Angular 2+ preferable (alternatively – typescript/ JavaScript, CSS and HTML5)

MS SQL Server

Web Design

REST API Design

.NET Framework REST APIs, knowledge of .NET Core 2.0 bonus

Authentication

Azure AD

Winforms

Windows Services Advantageous – Experience as a Team Lead a bonus. While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful. COMMENTS: When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. Only SA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note