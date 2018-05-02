ICT Project Manager

UPGRADE YOUR CAREER to a well-established company who is seeking the services of a Project Manager based in Cape TownMinimum requirements:
- 2-4 years project management experience in an IT environment
- Knowledge of systems development life cycle (SLDC)
- Degree or Diploma in Information Technology
- Project management certification (PMP/PMBOK)
- Proven and successful track record
Responsibilities:
- Taking responsibility of multiple ICT projects and executing/managing them accordingly
- Manage all aspects of the projects including planning, design, execution, monitoring, controlling and closure
- Maintaining relationships with the stakeholders and clients alike
- Consulting and evaluating of reporting staff on a daily basis
- Create reports and effectively communicate the plans or results as required
Salary Structure:
- R20 000 – R30 000 per month depending on experience
(Only suitable candidates will be contacted and shortlisted)Please send your CV