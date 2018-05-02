Intermediate Linux Administrator

Job Summary:

You will develop or contribute to the support strategies/processes that will enable us to deliver high quality and reliable Linux systems while meeting business requirements. You will be part of a team that delivers 24 X 7 support for all servers that we are contracted to support. You will be actively involved in ensuring that we meet customer SLA requirements as per the service contract. You will assist the junior operations staff by educating them around troubleshooting documents and training materials and help maintain the overall level of systems expertise of the group.

As Linux Administrator, you will play key role in supportability and reliability ensuring readiness for high-availability for critical services. You will deliver on strategies for the continual improvement of operations, participate in current and new platform strategies. You will bring strong operational and analytical skills to proactively identify and eliminate gaps in supportability requirements through demonstrated operations experience.

Key job responsibilities:

– Install, configure and manage hardware components

– Install, configure and upgrade software

– Install with OS patching

– Support user and developer database access

– Audit OS usage

– Assist in managing OS capacity and growth

– Understand and contribute to effective 24 X 7 monitoring of the servers

– Perform OS backups and recovery

– Ensure OS file system integrity

– Schedule, implement and document server changes.

– Ensure server availability according to customer SLA

– Resolution of server issues to meet business requirements.

– Manage and escalate incidents according to customer SLA

– Assist in meeting customer Service Level Agreements (SLA) as per service contract

– Act as liaison with other departments, divisions and organizations.

– Assist with customer environment assessment

– Produce Service Reports

– Develop and maintain support procedures

– Develop and maintain operating policies

– Assist with development of junior staff

– Research and keep up to date with new Server and OS technologies

– Be part of the 24 X 7 support model

– Contribute to service KPI measurement and reporting

Required Skills & Experience:

– Minimum of 1 years working experience as a Linux Administrator

– Minimum of OLCA/RHCSA/LPI-2 or equivalent certification

– Sound working knowledge of Linux Operating Systems

– Experience with support of high availability systems

– Strong troubleshooting skills

– Analytical and technically minded

– Ability to organise

– Interpersonal skills

– Ability to work within a team environment

– Verbal and written communication skills

– Ability to share knowledge effectively

OptiSolutions Values:

– Customer Intimacy

– Culture of Value

– Integrity

– People Centricity

Learn more/Apply for this position