IT Support Engineer

Location: Cape Town Somerset West

Position: IT Support Engineer

Remuneration: Market related

PC and application administration/support position

Proven hardware, network & Microsoft skills

IT Diploma / qalification essential

Motivated, confident, mature, focussed

Passionate about IT

Good working environment

Own Transport

You want to get ahead through your own efforts

You have solid PC Hardware/software knowledge

You have good networking skills

You have excellent diagnostic & fault finding skills

Your own reliable transport is required

Your travel and cell usage will be reimbursed

Significant frontline work – you need to have people skills but tech skills take priority

If you are looking for an office hours job then this is not for you, we do the job when it needs to be done.

You will enjoy a good working environment. The culture is to let you get on with it and prove yourself.

Send CV to (email address)

If you receive no response within 14 days, consider your application to have been unsuccessful.

