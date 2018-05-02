MsSQL Database Administrator

Job Summary:

You will develop or contribute to the support strategies/processes that will enable us to deliver high quality and reliable database systems while meeting business requirements. You will be part of a team that delivers 24 X 7 support for all databases that we are contracted to support. You will be actively involved in ensuring that we meet customer SLA requirements as per the service contract. You will assist the junior operations staff by educating them around troubleshooting documents and training materials and help maintain the overall level of systems expertise of the group.

As MsSQL DBA you will play key role in supportability and reliability ensuring readiness for high-availability for critical services. You will deliver on strategies for the continual improvement of operations, participate in current and new platform strategies. You will bring strong operational and analytical skills to proactively identify and eliminate gaps in supportability requirements through demonstrated operations experience.

Key job responsibilities:

– Install and upgrade software

– Create and upgrade instances

– Assist with database patching

– Support user and developer database access

– Audit Database usage

– Manage tablespace capacity and growth

– Understand and contribute to effective 24 X 7 monitoring of the database

– Perform DB backups and recovery

– Refresh test databases

– Ensure database integrity

– Schedule, implement and document database changes.

– Ensure Database availability according to customer SLA

– Assist with resolution of database issues.

– Manage and escalate incidents according to customer SLA

– Meet customer Service Level Agreements (SLA) as per service contract

– Create and manage customer incidents

– Configure and manage alerts

– Provide technical guidance to power users

– Act as liaison with other departments, divisions and organizations.

– Assist with customer environment assessment

– Produce Service Reports

– Develop and maintain support procedures

– Develop and maintain operating policies

– Assist with development of junior staff

– Research and keep up to date with new database technologies

– Be part of the 24 X 7 support model

– Contribute to service KPI measurement and reporting

Required Skills & Experience:

– Minimum of 3 years working experience as an MsSQL

– Minimum of MCSE certification

– Sound working knowledge of Microsoft Databases

– Experience with implementation and support of high availability database systems

– Strong troubleshooting skills

– Analytical and technically minded

– Ability to organise

– Interpersonal skills

– Ability to work within a team environment

– Verbal and written communication skills

– Ability to share knowledge effectively

