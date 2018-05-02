MTN introduces Bozza social bundles

MTN has introduced a range of social bundles starting from as little as R1 a day.

The bundles give new and existing customers affordable access to some of their favourite social media platforms.

The social bundles are dedicated data bundles tailored for the popular platforms of WhatsApp, Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.

Customers can use the social bundle data allocation without impacting their regular in-bundle data. The bundles on offer cover daily, weekly and monthly, expiry rates, allowing customers to choose bundles best suited for their specific usage needs and their budgets.

“There’s been a marked increase in the consumption of social media and data services so these social bundles are designed to meet those changing customer needs. By offering a variety of expiry periods, we put the control in the hands of our customers, so they can choose to buy just for the day or to stay connected for a week or a month,” says Jacqui O’Sullivan, executive: corporate affairs at MTN South Africa.

For as little as R1 per day, moderate users can stay in touch with family and friends via WhatsApp, while more medium and heavy users can opt for social bundles that retail at R5 and R10.

To give the customer more control over their usage, the social bundles will send notifications confirming bundle purchase, expiry and depletion notifications.

The social bundles are available on the MyMTN app or via USSD.