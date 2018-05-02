Network Engineer

Cutting-edge sports technology and entertainment has taken over the digital space. If you are interested in working in an industry that evolves around sport technology, this might just be the role for you. Our client is looking for a Network Engineer to design, develop, implement, maintain and support functional and secure networks. Qualification:Minimum of JCNIA and/or CCNP CertificationJNCIS, JNCIP, JNCIE or CCIE would be an additional advantageUndergraduate Degree preferred in the field of IT / Networking / Information Systems / Computer Science Skills & Experience: Minimum 3+ years’ experience in managing sophisticated computer networksMinimum 2+ years’ experience in network architecture and deploymentExperience with designing, deploying, and supporting enterprise class Check Point, Cisco, Juniper and SSL VPN devices.Experience with configuration and management of network monitoring toolsTraffic shaping and optimizationMust be able to work odd hours and shifts Job Description

You will be part of a team that is responsible for designing and developing scalable, maintainable, highly available network architectures that meet business objectives and SLAs.

Practice network asset management, including maintenance of network component inventory, life cycle management and related documentation.

Establish service level agreements with end users.

Provide “ownership” of problem through final resolution.

Plan, acquire, and co-ordinate installation of network in-house and remote hardware and software across the organization’s network.

Collaborate with third-party support and service vendors to ensure that the network stays operational.

Conduct research and make recommendations on network products, services, protocols, and standards in support of network procurement and development efforts.

Manage and ensure optimal operation of all network hardware and equipment, including routers, switches, and firewalls among others.

Manage operational costs; conduct near- and long-term financial forecasts for expanded functionality/user base.

Test network performance and provide network performance statistics and reports; develop strategies for maintaining network infrastructure.

Let us assist you with your career. Connect with us on www.communicate.co.za and Register your CV to create a profile, view IT jobs and apply.

If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database and we will connect with you with any other suitable roles or positions.

We also invite you to contact us to discuss other exciting career opportunities in our niche area!

For more information please call, ROBIN CHRISTIAN on (contact number), quoting the Ref: CIT027319.

Learn more/Apply for this position