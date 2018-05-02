Postilion Support Engineer

Your responsibilities will include:

– Supporting the Test and Production Environment;

– Setting-up and configuring the Test and Production environment (new sites, bins, routing, upgrade, hot cards, etc);

– Setting-up and configuring the Monitoring;

– Ensuring feedback is given to both team leaders and management;

– Investigating production related queries as raised by business or external parties;

– Ensuring adequate testing has taken place before implementing new systems or changes to existing systems;

– Ensuring all processes are documented;

– Testing any new system releases /upgrades from Development; and,

– Ensuring a testing schedule and procedure is available.

