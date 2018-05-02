Postilion Support Engineer

Your responsibilities will include:
– Supporting the Test and Production Environment;
– Setting-up and configuring the Test and Production environment (new sites, bins, routing, upgrade, hot cards, etc);
– Setting-up and configuring the Monitoring;
– Ensuring feedback is given to both team leaders and management;
– Investigating production related queries as raised by business or external parties;
– Ensuring adequate testing has taken place before implementing new systems or changes to existing systems;
– Ensuring all processes are documented;
– Testing any new system releases /upgrades from Development; and,
– Ensuring a testing schedule and procedure is available.