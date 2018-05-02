Principal Wireless Engineer

Required Work Experience:

At least 10 years’ relevant experience

At least 6 years’ experience as a Technical Engineer and Architect within Wireless LAN technologies with at least CCNA/CCNP Wireless, CCIE Wireless preferred.

What would make you a good fit for this role?

The candidate should:

Ideally have or be in the process of getting a WLAN CCIE certification or at least 5 years consistent and high level experience in architecting, supporting and deploying Wireless and R&S networks in a retail, Distribution Centre, or corporate office environment.

The successful candidate needs to be a logical thinking, creative and self motivated individual with a passion for technology and an eagerness to learn new things.

The ideal candidate will have experience in virtualisation platforms and some knowledge of scripting, either Python or NEST scripting.

The candidate needs to be an eager Mentor to enable the passing down of skills and methods of delivering on customer requirements, while showing a high level of patience in dealing with challenging people and situations.

