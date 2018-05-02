Principal Wireless Engineer

Required Work Experience:
- At least 10 years’ relevant experience
- At least 6 years’ experience as a Technical Engineer and Architect within Wireless LAN technologies with at least CCNA/CCNP Wireless, CCIE Wireless preferred.
What would make you a good fit for this role?
The candidate should:
- Ideally have or be in the process of getting a WLAN CCIE certification or at least 5 years consistent and high level experience in architecting, supporting and deploying Wireless and R&S networks in a retail, Distribution Centre, or corporate office environment.
- The successful candidate needs to be a logical thinking, creative and self motivated individual with a passion for technology and an eagerness to learn new things.
- The ideal candidate will have experience in virtualisation platforms and some knowledge of scripting, either Python or NEST scripting.
- The candidate needs to be an eager Mentor to enable the passing down of skills and methods of delivering on customer requirements, while showing a high level of patience in dealing with challenging people and situations.