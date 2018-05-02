Project Manager

A well established design and fit-out company is looking to recruit an experienced, highly organised, results driven project manager.

The position includes the following deliverables:-

– Obtaining quotations from contractors and sub-contractors after projects have been awarded.

– Appointment of approved contractors and sub-contractors.

– Site visits to ensure that work is being done according to job specification and standards.

– Regular meetings with foremen

– Ensuring Health & Safety procedures are being followed by the contractors and sub-contractors

– Progress meeting with clients on site

– Ensuring that clients are happy with the progress being made as well as the standard of work

– Ensuring that the projecst are on time, within budget and of a high quality

– Project snagging

Learn more/Apply for this position