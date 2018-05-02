A well established design and fit-out company is looking to recruit an experienced, highly organised, results driven project manager.
The position includes the following deliverables:-
– Obtaining quotations from contractors and sub-contractors after projects have been awarded.
– Appointment of approved contractors and sub-contractors.
– Site visits to ensure that work is being done according to job specification and standards.
– Regular meetings with foremen
– Ensuring Health & Safety procedures are being followed by the contractors and sub-contractors
– Progress meeting with clients on site
– Ensuring that clients are happy with the progress being made as well as the standard of work
– Ensuring that the projecst are on time, within budget and of a high quality
– Project snagging