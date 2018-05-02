Project Manager

Join one of the top Property Developers in Cape Town and be exposed to large value commercial building and residential projects across Africa! Bring your sound Property Project Management experience to this business and take your career to the next level. If you are a confident project leader with sound construction experience then this is for you. Qualification:BEng / BTech in Civil or Construction Engineering Skills & Experience: Strong Property Development background within the private sectorStrong Project Management backgroundManage and co-ordinate a professional teamFully proficient in Smart Sheet and MS ProjectsGood communication skillsExcellent management skillsAssist with the submission of council documentationSound Budgeting experienceStrong administrative abilityAbility to handle budgets and financesMinimum 8 years’ experience Job Description:Strong Property Development background within the private sector. Strong Project Management background. Manage and co-ordinate a professional team. Fully proficient in Smart Sheet and MS Projects. Good communication skills. Excellent management skills. Assist with the submission of council documentation. Sound Budgeting experience. Strong administrative ability. Ability to handle budgets and finances. Minimum 8 years’ experience. Let us assist you with your career. Connect with us on www.communicate.co.za and Register your CV to create a profile, view Civil Engineering, Structural Engineering, Building and Construction jobs and apply. If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database and we will connect with you with any other suitable roles or positions.We also invite you to contact us to discuss other exciting career opportunities in our niche area!For more information please call, MICHELLE TEMMERS on (contact number), quoting the Ref: CTE018534.

