Remote Support Technician

POSITION : Remote Support EngineerAREA : Century City ,Cape TownTYPE : PermanentSALARY : R 16 000.00 CTC to R 18 000.00 CTC including Medical Aid and Performance bonusSKILLS & QUALIFICATIONS:- 2-3 Years’ experience in a similar capacity- Grade 12 /Senior Certificate- Windows 7 or A+ and N+- Have completed or on their way to complete a valid MCSE or MCITP certification- Any basic server support will be advantageous though not a necessity- Exchange troubleshooting, knowledge of Exchange 2010 is essential- Candidate must have their own car and Valid SA Driver’s License- Clear criminal and credit recordDUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:- Assist clients telephonically and remotely using our remote support tools for any desktop related issues they may have- Be able to provide support on all desktop related issues including Windows, Office, Printing and Anti-Virus- Good problem solving and troubleshooting skills- Backup issue resolution- Advanced knowledge of workstation hardware and software and associated peripherals- Experience in formatting and reloading Desktops and Laptops- Good knowledge of Windows Server basic support, (File and Print, DNS, DHCP, Shares, Permissions)- Exchange troubleshooting, knowledge of Exchange 2010 is essential- Switching and Wireless knowledge- Ability to work as a team and work with your team leader- You will be required to go to the client’s site from time to time- You will be required to perform a standby function at most once a month for a weekPlease note that if you have not received a response within 14 days of submitting your application that your application was unsuccessful. However, please keep a lookout on our website, www.sixsense.co.za for available positions which may be in line with your career aspirations.

Learn more/Apply for this position