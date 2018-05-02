Senior C# Software Engineer

A solutions-focused and fast-paced technology organization with a global footprint, is seeking an experienced and well-rounded Software Engineer. Join their team of experts in empowering communities through global data analytics and the bleeding-edge of technology. Qualification:Matric (essential)Tertiary Degree or Diploma in Information Systems, Computer Science or related field (essential) Skills & Experience: Minimum of 7 years robust Development experience within a fast-paced and agile work environmentProficiency in:Microsoft Web Technologies (ASP.NET and MVC)C# coding and architectureFront End Development (JavaScript, CSS, HTML or related technologies)MS SQL Job Description:This dynamic role allows you to make a valued community impact through effectively designing and documenting relevant software systems that meet product requirements after thorough stakeholder requirement analysis and documentation reviews. You will be required to design and implement robust software architecture while implementing testing frameworks and developing valued software architecture throughout the SDLC.

