Senior Microsoft Exchange Engineer

Here’s what we are looking for in candidates for this job
- Certification – MCSA: Office 365 or MCSE: Productivity
- Experience – minimum of 5 years’ experience working with Exchange (contact number), Exchange Hybrid and Exchange online
- Experience with Clustering, Network load balancers and F5
- Experience with on-premise AD, Azure AD, AD Connect, ADFS and similar technologies
- Experience with Lync, SFB and SFB online preferred
Responsibilities
In this position you will be required to:
1. Ensure that assigned infrastructure at the client site is configured, installed, tested and operational and that software is installed and configured according to client requirements.
2. Provide End-user Computing support to clients which includes provisioning, asset management, monitoring, implementation, troubleshooting and support for End-user Computing operations and related infrastructure.
3. Identify problems and errors prior to or when they occur and log all such incidents in a timely manner with the required level of detail.
4. Take full ownership for managing the incident to resolution within the service level conditions.
5. Perform level 3 server and network troubleshooting, server rack mounting and cable patching / management.