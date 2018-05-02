Senior Microsoft Exchange Engineer

Here’s what we are looking for in candidates for this job

Certification – MCSA: Office 365 or MCSE: Productivity

Experience – minimum of 5 years’ experience working with Exchange (contact number), Exchange Hybrid and Exchange online

Experience with Clustering, Network load balancers and F5

Experience with on-premise AD, Azure AD, AD Connect, ADFS and similar technologies

Experience with Lync, SFB and SFB online preferred

Responsibilities

In this position you will be required to:

1. Ensure that assigned infrastructure at the client site is configured, installed, tested and operational and that software is installed and configured according to client requirements.

2. Provide End-user Computing support to clients which includes provisioning, asset management, monitoring, implementation, troubleshooting and support for End-user Computing operations and related infrastructure.

3. Identify problems and errors prior to or when they occur and log all such incidents in a timely manner with the required level of detail.

4. Take full ownership for managing the incident to resolution within the service level conditions.

5. Perform level 3 server and network troubleshooting, server rack mounting and cable patching / management.

Learn more/Apply for this position