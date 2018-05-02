Senior Project Manager

– The Senior Project Manager will be responsible for delivering large or several smaller sized Group IT Projects in a corporate (structured) environment

– You will be responsible for the development of project plans specifying goals, strategy, staffing, scheduling, identification of risks, contingency plans and allocation of resources.

Detailed Job description:

Main duties for the Senior Project Manager include:

– Ensures that the project charter / project management plan is adequately defined and aligned to the business case

– Manages and Delivers multiple projects, programmes or single large / complex projects / programmes in accordance with the PM methodology, governance & standards

– Accountable for resource contracting and optimal utilisation

– Effective Risk, Issue, Actions, Budget, Dependency & Stakeholder management

– Smooth transition from project implementation to ongoing BAU Support & Maintenance

– Accountable for procurement process, vendor contracting & delivery management in accordance to contractual agreements

– Facilitate prioritization process of scope items across multiple business entities based on: Available capacity, Budget availability and Expected business benefit realisation

– Formalise Change Management (scope, budget, timeline)

Essential skills and experience required:

– Degree or equivalent certifications or accreditations

– Relevant IT or Project Management qualification (Prince2, PMP, PMI, Agile, MSP, ITIL)

– 5 years of experience in managing medium to large complexity programs reporting into CIO’s

– Applicable experience in managing infrastructure projects or infrastructure on Business projects in a multi-vendor environment

– Back ground Financial Services / insurance / Asset management industries and related application development projects

– Good understanding of SDLC processes

– Resource Management

– Financial Management

– Business Case Development

– Sound understanding of the RFP/RFI process

– Contract & Vendor Management

