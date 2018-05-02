Senior Project Manager

May 2, 2018

Experience and Requirements

  • Advanced Degree or relevant project management qualification
  • PMP certification
  • Prince 2 advantageous
  • At least 8 – 12 years’ working experience
  • Minimum 6 – 8 years’ project management experience , preferably multi-national technology services environment
  • Proven client engagement experience
  • Experience managing expectations when balancing alternatives against business and financial constraints
  • Good understanding of, responsibility for and ability in all aspects of the fullproject life-cycle
  • Proactive approach and a service orientatedaptitude
  • Advanced verbal and written communication, negotiation and influencingskills
  • Strong business acumen and good understanding of general technologyconcepts
  • Ability to manage customer satisfaction, commitment and expectations tohigh service levels and manage escalations adequately
  • Ability to engage with a variety of stakeholders and colleagues at all levels
  • Ability to work in high-pressuresituations
  • Ability to establish and manage processes and practices through collaboration and the understanding o fbusiness
  • Ability to manage urgent and complex tasks simultaneously
  • Willingness to travel to client locations

