Senior Project Manager

Experience and Requirements
- Advanced Degree or relevant project management qualification
- PMP certification
- Prince 2 advantageous
- At least 8 – 12 years’ working experience
- Minimum 6 – 8 years’ project management experience , preferably multi-national technology services environment
- Proven client engagement experience
- Experience managing expectations when balancing alternatives against business and financial constraints
- Good understanding of, responsibility for and ability in all aspects of the fullproject life-cycle
- Proactive approach and a service orientatedaptitude
- Advanced verbal and written communication, negotiation and influencingskills
- Strong business acumen and good understanding of general technologyconcepts
- Ability to manage customer satisfaction, commitment and expectations tohigh service levels and manage escalations adequately
- Ability to engage with a variety of stakeholders and colleagues at all levels
- Ability to work in high-pressuresituations
- Ability to establish and manage processes and practices through collaboration and the understanding o fbusiness
- Ability to manage urgent and complex tasks simultaneously
- Willingness to travel to client locations