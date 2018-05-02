Software Developer

Looking to develop your career using Microsoft Technologies and don’t mind working in a dynamic team? Our client based in Cape Town is looking for talented developers who are driven and are able to code and produce quality work for their clientsKey Requirements:• IT related Degree or Diploma• 3+ years’ experience • ASP.NET• C#• VB.NET• HTML• CSS• OO• JavaScript• Angular• IIS• Visual Studio• MS SQL• SVNPlease email your CV to (email address). Alternatively, you can contact Logan on (contact number) or visit our website on www.staffingprojects.co.za. Please note that correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates within 3 days of application received

