Software Development Engineer

Your responsibilities will include:

– Design and build solutions to assist our business users, and improve customer experience

– Architect and design solutions with fellow team members

– Researching how solutions are being implemented locally and internationally

– Applying creative problem solving to develop solutions

Attributes required:

– Solutions-oriented, can-do attitude and high energy

– Strong analytical and critical thinking, using data to inform decisions

– Ability to disaggregate and structure solutions to ambiguous problems

– Solid quantitative skills

– Ability to interview and interact professionally with internal and external people

– Capability to present ideas succinctly, in writing and verbally

– Versatile and with the appetite to learn by doing

Qualifications:

– Bachelor’s degree required, with a major in a quantitative subject

– 2 years of experience in an software engineering role

