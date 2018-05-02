Solar Project Manager

Join a reputable renewable energy company that is growing rapidly in the industry whilst developing your solar engineering skills. Qualification:BTech / NDip in Electrical or Electronic Engineering Skills & Experience: Manage and maintain schedules for installationsPlanning for required stockCosting of projects, and invoicingIdentification and selection of contractorsPrice and supplier negotiationProject Management in a solar division (preferably residential)Standard designs and specifics to pricing toolsReport writing and evaluationSite surveying and visiting, and CommissioningClient liaisonManagement of day-to-day operationsAfter service supportWater Heating (solar and heat pumps) advantageousMinimum 5-8 years' experience Job Description:This role requires an individual who is an all-rounder who will be in charge of the company's day-to-day operations and project needs for the solar rooftop home solutions division. You will be required to perform all operational, technical, site and support related duties as listed above for the entity's residential division from inception phase of the project until completion. People management skills is vital for this role, as you will be leading the company's technical and installations team as well as the sub-contractors that you would have selected and allocated to execute the project.

