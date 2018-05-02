Systems Analyst Snr

Role Description:

As systems analyst you produce logical and technical specifications down to component and data design. You are also responsible for Systems Integration Specifications and Interface design.

You carry out systems analyses and design, system testing and user interface design

Output/Core Tasks:

– Technical design of applications based on requirements documentation, aligned with architectural guidelines.

– Logical system design (Independent of Technology) and create Use Case Realisation Documentation and a Logical Data Model

– Create System Integration Specifications

– Design and document web services

– Analyse existing landscape for services that can be reused

– Analyse Non-Functional Requirements and include in technical documentation

– Provide input to Functional specifications as required

– Provide input into Quality Management Plan

– Assist with quality reviews

– Provide input to software development plans

– Provide input to the scoping and estimation process.

Qualifications:

– Computer Science degree, IT Diploma or equivalent in experience. Any secondary qualifications with emphasis on technical related areas such as systems design, Object Orientation methodology and SOA methodology will be a strong advantage

Experience:

– 8 years relevant experience in systems analysis and design

– Object-Orientation and UML

– Microsoft SQL server

– Service integration testing tools such as SoapUI is essential.

– REST and SOAP based services, JSON and XML

– Knowledge of Microsoft development stack will be an advantage

Knowledge:

– Understanding of the SDLC Methodology

– Relevant program languages

– Problem Analysis and Problem Solving Techniques

– Impact Analysis Techniques

– Documentation Frameworks, Tools and Standards

– Understanding of Project Management Principles

– High level understanding of Enterprise Test Methodology

Competencies:

– Strong analytical & numerical ability

– Attention to detail

– Problem solving skills

– Conceptual thinker (big picture)

– Good communication skills

– Action and results orientation

– Quality orientation

– Knowledge seeking and learning orientation

