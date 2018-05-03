Analyst Developer

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Analyst Developer (C#) to join them on a permanent basis

Job purpose

The Analyst Developer will be responsible for delivering unit tested code according to specifications and coding standards within agreed upon time scales using Metastorm development tools. The Metastorm BPM development tool is used to transform business process models into screens and code that is used to automate business processes.

Key Outcomes

The following outcomes will be expected to be achieved by the Analyst Developer:

Metastorm:

– Interpretation of specifications received (includes data models)

– Maintenance of existing programs according to change requests

– Development of new programs according to change requests

– Testing of own programs to ensure correctness

– Testing of interfaces to other systems, if applicable

– Documentation of changes made to programs

– Technical support to others on own technology

– Provision of standby time / support

– Management of own time and delivery of tasks according to deadlines

– Ability to consider the bigger picture in terms of the design to ensure the delivery of systems and operational capacity/efficiency

Qualifications and experience

– 4 years Metastorm Business Process Management (BPM) experience

– Experience analyzing operational needs to design, automate, publish, test, monitor and report on business workflows in Metastorm Designer

– Experience using map design, form design, form segments, integrating maps and publishing procedures

– Experience performing advanced development work in client scripting, server scripting, flags, sub-procedures, map segments, libraries, error diagnostics and developing and deploying web services

– Theoretical and practical exposure to programming, pref. C# .Net

– SQL Server experience

Competencies

– Strong communication skills

– Analytical Thinking & Problem-solving skills

– Positive, enthusiastic attitude

– Ability to work on many tasks simultaneously

– Initiative/ Pro-Active

– Planning and organising skills

Attributes

– Positive, can do attitude

– Teamwork oriented

– Negotiation and influence

– Ability to thrive under pressure

– Honesty, integrity and respect

